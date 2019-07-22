GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Three men are facing charges following a drug bust in Greenwich.
Last week, police served several search and arrest warrants at a home on Bertolf Road, after learning of concerns about drug sales happening around the Adams Garden housing complex.
That’s where police arrested 33-year-old Todd Fraiser, 28-year-old Dshon Kyean McShaw, and 27-year-old Malcolm Moody.
They’ve all been charged with operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, interfering with police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
During the search warrant, one suspect tried to resist being arrested and another tried to throw suspected drugs out the window.
Police said they seized over $2,000 cash, drug packaging materials, multiple scales for weighing contraband, suspected powder cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, and several cell phones.
These arrested come as police are working to combat drug use in Greenwich.
In the last 75 days, police said there have been 3 opioid overdoses, with one being deadly.
"This case was an excellent example of the hard work our investigators conduct in order to stem the flow of illegal narcotics entering our community. Individuals, like drug dealers, who prey upon the vulnerable will continue to be a top enforcement priority of the Police Department,” police said in a press release.
