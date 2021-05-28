NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Three people were injured in a crash that happened overnight in Naugatuck.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the intersection of Aetna Street and Hoadley Street.
Police said a 2009 Jeep Liberty was traveling west on Aetna Street, crossed Hoadley Street, and crashed into a stone wall.
The three victims, all in their 20s, were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
