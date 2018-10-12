OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving multiple tractor trailers closed Interstate 95 southbound in Old Saybrook during the overnight hours, state police said.
The right shoulder was getting by as of 6:15 a.m.
The crash happened between exits 66 and 67 around 3:15 a.m. on Friday.
Two tractor trailers were involved.
An official said no one was transported to the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
