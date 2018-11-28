EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 161 in East Lyme was closed after a cement truck rolled over on Wednesday morning.
Police said the rollover crash happened in the area of Walnut Hill Road around 10 a.m.
According to Police, the driver of the truck was not injured.
However, he was taken transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
Police told Eyewitness News that the cement truck was loaded with 10 tons of concrete.
Drivers were advised to use an alternate route while crews remove the cement truck and the spilled cement is cleaned up.
Click here for traffic updates.
