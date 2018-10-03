A 9-year-old Trumbull student was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a car.
Police said the student was hit on Main Street near Pinehurst Street, while getting to the school bus.
The student was hit as a driver had gone around a greater Bridgeport transit bus that was stopped for passengers.
Police said the student was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
All vehicles involved remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
No charges have yet been filed.
