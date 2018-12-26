MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Milford police arrested two people accused of entering someone’s home without permission and threatening them.
Police said it happened just after midnight on Wednesday at a home on West Main Street.
Three males and a female entered the home in an attempt to collect a debt that was owed to one of them.
According to police, one of the males told the victim he had a gun and “would kill him” if he tried contacting police.
The victim was able to send a message to a friend who then called police.
By the time police arrived, two of the males had fled the scene.
Police arrested 26-year-old Cassandra Vitale, of West Haven, and 32-year-old Sean Artis, of New Haven.
Artis was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree threatening, possession of a facsimile firearm, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vitale was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said both were in possession of crack cocaine and heroin, and Artis was found to have a BB gun.
They were both held on a $200,000 bond and were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.