GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash involving two buses was reported in Greenwich on Tuesday.
Police called it a “very serious” crash, which happened on King Street, near Brunswick School.
The area is closed to traffic, and will be for an extended period of time, while police investigate.
According to police, between five and six individuals were involved. One was the driver of one bus, and the other was the driver of the other, along with a number of handicapped adults.
Traffic Advisory: in the area of 1252 King Street is completely closed for very serious accident. This will be an extended road closure for the investigation @GWCHFreePress @GreenwichTime @GreenwichPatch @gwchsentinel @News12CT pic.twitter.com/gtgk8nZGD7— Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 9, 2019
Two bus crash , serious injuries but no fatalities. Yellow school bus was unoccupied besides the driver. We continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/s5dge2tKNa— Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 9, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.