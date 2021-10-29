WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Wolcott police have arrested two people accused in thefts and attempted thefts that happened back in July, and are searching for a third suspect.
Police have arrested Jennifer Barillo-Gill, of Meriden, and charged her with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
The charges stem from an investigation into a theft and attempted theft of ATMs stolen from Wolcott Bowling Lanes and the Rock Star Café in July.
Police are also searching for her husband, Francis Gill, for his alleged involvement.
Officers have also arrested Gill’s brother, James Gill, and charged him with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Jennifer and James were released on $75,000 bonds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-879-1414 or 203-879-8120.
