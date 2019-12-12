NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- North Haven police have arrested two people on prostitution charges.
Police were first notified by someone claiming to have been robbed at the Best Western on Dec. 10.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle that had been described leaving the hotel.
It was later learned that the victim had met the suspects at Best Western for a paid sexual encounter.
After a brief pursuit, police took the suspects into custody.
Police arrested Shy’Asia Chadd and Alexis Hernandez.
Chadd was charged with prostitution and interfering. Hernandez was charged with interfering, promoting prostitution, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, evading responsibility, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
