MONROE, CT (WFSB) – Two people have been arrested after being involved in an alleged counterfeit scheme.
Monroe police said on February 26, 2020, the department received a complaint of the sale of a car with a fraudulent title.
Monroe detectives, with the assistance from the Bridgeport Police Department, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Department of Motor Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Safety Division began an investigation.
It was determined that a well-organized counterfeiting scheme was taking place.
The investigation revealed that Orlando Dominguez of Bridge port was producing counterfeit Connecticut and New York car titles, auto insurance cards, U.S. currency, emissions paperwork and boating certificates.
Police also discovered that Krista Karch of Essex was involved in the scheme. It was determined that Karch was authorized by DEEP to give boating licensing classes. However, Karch was not providing the classes, but through the assistance of Dominguez, arranged for forged boating certificates to be sold to people without the need of the required 8-hour class.
Karch and Dominguez were arrested on several charges including forgery and telephone fraud.
In 2019, Karch was involved in a misconduct investigation while she was the assistant superintendent in Cromwell.
Superintendent, assistant superintendent in Cromwell resign
It was alleged that Karch and the superintendent, John T. Maloney Jr., were engaged in an inappropriate relationship. Both resigned from their positions following the internal investigation.
