West Haven police arrested two men accused of distributing heroin in the city.
Officers spotted a vehicle on First Avenue Tuesday afternoon that matched the description of a reported car/suspect distributing heroin.
When police searched the car, the found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun with a red laser attached, about 75 individual bags of crack cocaine and 25 wax folds of heroin packaged for street sale.
Police arrested 30-year-old Taevon Alston and 20-year-old Michael Baldwin, both of New Haven.
They both are convicted felons and have prior gun charges.
Both were arrested and charged with possession of a control substance, possession with intent to sell a narcotic, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. Alston was also charged with interfering with an officer.
