MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man and woman are dead, and another man was injured in a stabbing that happened in Meriden overnight.
Police were called an apartment on Lincoln Street just before 1 a.m. Friday for the report of a violent altercation.
When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from stab wounds on the front porch.
He told police that a woman inside may be injured as well.
The woman was found inside the apartment, also having been stabbed.
She was taken to the hospital where she died. She’s been identified as 41-year-old Tania Roman.
A third person, a man identified as 38-year-old Cornelius Nicholson, was found dead inside the apartment.
The man who was found on the front porch was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates Nicholson may have been the aggressor in the altercation.
The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.
