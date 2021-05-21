NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two men were injured in a double shooting Thursday night in New Haven.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on White Street, between Congress and Columbus avenues.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old Waterbury man, and a 23-year-old New Haven man, each suffering from a single gunshot wound.
They were both taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.