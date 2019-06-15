ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Two people are injured after two shootings in Ansonia early Saturday morning, police said.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on Lester Street at about 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police said he was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the torso in the area of Main Street. He was taken to Griffin Hospital Emergency Room where he remains in critical condition, police said.
Police said they are investigating to determine if the shootings are related.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
