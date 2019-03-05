ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to vandalism at a soccer field last month.
In February, a soccer field at the Ansonia Nature Center was vandalized.
The damage to the field was estimated to be $1,500.
On March 2, Ansonia police arrested two 17-year-old males in connection to the vandalism.
They were both charged with criminal mischief and released to their parents.
They are scheduled to appear in Waterbury Juvenile Court later in the month.
Police said information received through the Tip411 program and social media led to the identity of the suspects.
Residents are encouraged to use the program to leave anonymous tops and complaints with police.
