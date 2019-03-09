Manchester town employee hit by car

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester Police arrested two ‘juveniles’ at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall following a police response to large crowd on Saturday night.

Manchester Police Lt. Shea said police were called to large crowds fighting and creating a disturbance inside and outside of the mall.

Lt. Shea said two ‘juveniles’ were arrested but did not confirm on what charges, the ages, or genders of the individuals.

Lt. Shea said mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns and advised shoppers to avoid the area if possible as police work to quell the crowds.

