WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury elementary school was put into a ‘shelter in place’ mode following a drive-by shooting nearby on Thursday afternoon.
School district officials said Jonathan Reed Elementary School was put in a ‘shelter in place’ on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 928 North Main St.
The school is located on Griggs Street.
When police arrived, they found two victims, a 39-year-old man who was shot in the back and a 30-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen.
Both victims are considered to be in serious condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
