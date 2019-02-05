NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating two shootings that happened Tuesday night, leaving one person seriously injured.
The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, between Whalley Avenue and Goffe Street.
Police said one person was shot, but not seriously injured.
Minutes later, officers were called to Shelton Avenue, between Argyle and Munson streets, for another shooting.
Two people were found having been shot, one suffering from a serious injury.
That person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
It is unknown at this time if the shootings are related, police said.
A police officer was also involved in a crash Tuesday evening in the area of English Drive, near East Rock. The officer was not seriously injured.
