MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were killed, and two others have serious injuries, following a crash Thursday afternoon on I-84 in Middlebury.
State police said 18-year-old Kayla Veness, of Plymouth, and 20-year-old Daniel Veness Jr., of Waterbury were killed in the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of exit 17.
Two other passengers suffered serious injuries, and the driver was reported to have minor injuries.
According to police, the Chevy Cobalt was seen traveling at a high rate of speed prior to losing control.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-267-2200.
