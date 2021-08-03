WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Two people were killed, and another was injured in a crash that happened on Monday afternoon in the town of Windsor.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Avenue at Park Avenue.
It involved two vehicles, a Jeep Compass and a Chevy Malibu. One of the vehicles had caught fire.
When emergency crews arrived, they found two people unresponsive, and another person injured.
Police said the driver of the Jeep, identified as 51-year-old Remicia Francis of Windsor, and the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Corey Mackey of Hartford, were both taken to the hospital where they died.
The driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.
An investigation revealed that the Malibu was driving north in the southbound lanes of Windsor Avenue as it approached the intersection of Park Avenue.
The Jeep was turning south onto Windsor Avenue from Park Avenue when it was struck by the Malibu.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 688-5273.
