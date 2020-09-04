EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on I-84 in East Hartford on Thursday.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on I-84 west, in the area of exits 58 and 57.
Police said two people on a motorcycle involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.
The driver of another vehicle involved was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
