NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London police say two people were hit by a car near Electric Boat on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on Pequot Avenue just after noon on Wednesday.
The two pedestrians were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.
Police said the driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.
The driver was heading northbound when it happened.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.