HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police said two teenagers were killed in a crash that happened just after midnight.
Police were called to the area of Tower Avenue and Waverly Street early Saturday morning where a car had crashed into a tree.
The 17-year-old operator and a 19-year-old front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as Omar Lawrence and Shamar Williams, both of Hartford.
A third passenger was taken to the hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
