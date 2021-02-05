NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in North Haven are reminding residents about the importance of keeping their vehicles locked.
On Friday morning, police said three cars were stolen between the overnight and early morning hours. Two of them were stolen after 6 a.m. while they were left warming up.
3 stolen cars overnight. 2 of the 3 vehicles stolen after 6am, running/warming up. No signs of forced entry found at any scene. We encourage everyone to stay vigilant and make sure to lock their vehicles. Incidents occurred in Montowese section and 1300 block of Ridge Road. pic.twitter.com/HVc9nzEGz0— North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) February 5, 2021
The thefts happened in the Montowese section and 1300 block of Ridge Road.
According to police, there were no signs of forced entry found at any scene.
“We encourage everyone to stay vigilant and make sure to lock their vehicles,” police said in a post on social media.
