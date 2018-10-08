Shelton Police are investigating after they said a two-year-old boy wandered away from his home, fell into a pool, and later died.
Police said crews the boy was discovered in a pool at his Copper Penny Lane home at 11 a.m. on Monday by a relative who was babysitting him for the day.
Shelton Police and EMS responded to the scene and the boy was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
