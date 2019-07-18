STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger.
Police in Stamford arrested 38-year-old Awad Nour, from Bridgeport.
He’s been charged with second-degree sexual assault stemming from an incident that happened on Feb. 9.
According to police, Nour was driving the female victim to her home when he stopped the car and assaulted her.
The victim was eventually able to get away, and was treated at Stamford Hospital.
He’s expected to appear in court at the end of the month.
