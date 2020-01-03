LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- An Uncasville man is facing charges, accused of threatening his girlfriend.
Police arrested Matthew Thoman on Thursday and charged him with first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and weapons in a motor vehicle.
According to police, Thoman allegedly sent text messages to his girlfriend threatening bodily harm with a knife.
When police took him into custody, they found multiple knives in his vehicle.
He’s expected to appear in court on Friday.
