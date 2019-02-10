HARTFORD, CT -- (WFSB) Police are investigating after a person was shot in the back on Sunday afternoon in Hartford.
Hartford Police were called to the area of 19 Edgewood St. at approximately 12:48 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after reports of shots fired.
Soon after, police determined the victim had left the scene in a car one block away to 949 Albany Ave.
There, officers found the victim and a passenger. They also found evidence of gunfire at 19 Edgewood St.
A 33-year-old Uncasville resident was transported to St. Francis Hospital. The person suffered from a gunshot wound to the back and is listed in stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 860-757-4179 or to leave an anonymous message at 860-722-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.