MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two cases of vandalism are under investigation in Milford.
Police said vandals struck Mary Taylor Church on Broad Street, and the King’s Highway Cemetery on Cherry Street.
Property damage was reported, including slashing and graffiti to upholstered chairs, and multiple turned over headstones.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-783-4727.
