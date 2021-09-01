VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Vernon man is facing several charges in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this Summer.
According to police, 67-year-old Dwight Barrows is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at the Key Bank on the Hartford Turnpike back on July 15.
Barrows also wouldn't allow the woman to leave the bank's vestibule.
He was arrested and charged with fourth degree sexual assault, second degree breach peace, and second degree unlawful restraint.
Police continue to investigate this incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.
