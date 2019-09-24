MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a Manchester liquor store with guns on Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Ryan Shea.
Officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at 397 Broad Street around 2 p.m
Police said they spoke with two people who said two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks entered Manchester Discount Liquor with handguns.
One of the suspects who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants pointed a gun at the clerk and a customer.
According to police, the suspect in gray took hold of the customer and pointed a gun at his head, and demanded the worker give him the money in the cash register.
Surveillance video showed the elderly customer was put in a choke hold while the clerk got the money from the register.
Meanwhile, the second suspect who was wearing all black and armed with a black handgun, took two bottles of liquor.
Lt. Shea said the identities of the suspects are unknown at this time and the incident is under investigation.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information pertaining to the robbery is asked to call Detective Andrew Young at 860-643-3348.
