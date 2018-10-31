EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State Police have identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 southbound in East Haven on Tuesday evening.
Rafael Arroyo Rivera, 34, of New Haven was struck and killed by a tractor trailer near Exit 51 around 10:30 p.m.
The tractor trailer was traveling in the center lane of the highway when two pedestrians attempted to run across the highway.
Rivera was struck by the tractor trailer, which fled the scene.
The highway was closed for over five hours, but has since reopened.
The tractor trailer cab is described as white and has brown lettering on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop G at 203-696-2500.
Click here for traffic updates.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.