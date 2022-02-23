WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Wallingford police officer was taken to the hospital after his police cruiser was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
Police say the crash happened around 9:14 p.m. on Route 68.
Wallingford Police Officer Justin Bussell was helping a disabled tractor-trailer in the eastbound travel lane furthest to the right, police said.
Authorities say Officer Bussell was behind the tractor-trailer in a police cruiser.
The cruiser was fully marked and had its emergency lights on, police say.
“While assisting the driver of the tractor-trailer, Officer Bussell’s cruiser was struck in the rear by a Ford Expedition, also traveling eastbound on Route 68,” police said.
The cruiser was then knocked off the roadway into a tree line next to the road.
“Officer Bussell was temporarily trapped inside the cruiser and had to be pulled out of the rear driver-side door,” police said.
The officer was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for injuries.
Police say an occupant in the other vehicle was also treated for injuries.
“The weather conditions at the time were windy with moderate rainfall. The Wallingford Police Department urges motorists to reduce their speeds, especially during times of inclement weather when conditions can reduce visibility and stopping distance,” the department said.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle was not arrested and will be issued an infraction soon.
“He will be charged with 14-240(d)(2)- Following Too Closely Resulting in a Collision, 14-283b(b)- Failure of an Operator of a MV to Slow or Move Over when Approaching an Emergency Vehicle,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.