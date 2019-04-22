WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury teacher is facing sex assault charges following reports of inappropriate conduct with a student.
Kennedy High School teacher Jeffrey Lucian was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.
The 49-year-old was allegedly involved in "suspicious behavior" with a 16-year-old student.
The behavior was first reported to police by a school administrator from the high school.
In a statement on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Verna Ruffin said “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority at all times. I appreciate the prompt work of school based staff and our partners in the Waterbury Police Department in this case. We are committed to working collaboratively in order to proactively maintain our schools as safe learning environments at all times. Any deviations from our expectation for all staff to protect and secure our student’s safety will be fully investigated and dealt with accordingly."
