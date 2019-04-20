WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Kennedy High School teacher was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th degree following suspicious behavior with a student, said police.
Waterbury Police say Jeffrey Lucian, 49, was involved in suspicious behavior with a 16-year-old student.
The behavior was first reported to police by a school administrator from the high school.
Channel 3 is waiting on a statement from Waterbury Public Schools in regards to the arrest.

