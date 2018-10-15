WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury man was arrested after breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home and killing her kittens.
Police arrested 21-year-old Kahlil Ivey for the incident that happened in September.
According to police, a 20-year-old woman said she dated Ivey for a few months, but was trying to break up with him because he was becoming violent.
The woman told police Ivey walked into her home when the door was open due to a repairman being there.
She then stated that Ivey slammed her up against a wall and she told the repairman to call police.
Ivey ran from the home, but later came back. The woman told police when he returned, she ran from the house and to a store to seek shelter.
According to police, when the officers returned to the woman’s home, they found four dead kittens throughout the home. One of them was beheaded.
Two kittens were in a bedroom closet, one was in the hallway, and the other was on the floor of her son’s room.
Ivey was charged with cruelty to animals, burglary, assault, and breach of peace.
