WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two Waterbury officers were injured during at attack by a customer at a gas station on Monday morning, according to police.
Around 2 a.m., two officers were leaving a gas station on Union Street when they were attacked from behind.
Officials say the two officers held a door open for a patron, which is when the patron attacked the officers.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Patterson, tried to rip off one of the officer’s holster, and the second officer pulled out his taser to assist the first officer.
While defending his handgun, the officer fell to the ground, and Patterson was unsuccessful in taking the gun.
Police say that’s when Patterson gave up his hold of the gun on the officer’s holster and fled.
The two officers were able to chase Patterson down Union Street where the suspect was arrested after resisting arrest.
Waterbury Police released surveillance video of the incident.
Patterson was brought to an area hospital for treatment where he is being currently guarded by police.
He was charged with two counts of assault of a police officer, interfering with police, reckless endangerment and criminal attempt at theft of a firearm.
Both officers were injured. One officer was brought to an area hospital for a hand injury.
The officers are expected to recover.
The identity of the officers have not been released.
