Watertown, CT (WFSB)
A man from Watertown was arrested and charged for possession of several drugs and fighting with officers, officials say.
Michael Padilla Junior, 35, of 211 Westbury Park Road, was charged with interfering with an officer, breach of peace, three counts of possession of hallucinogenic, possession of less than four ounces of marijuana, three counts of possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury to a minor.
Fire officials were investigating smoke in the area of Westbury Park Road when they observed what they thought was a marijuana plant inside Padilla’s garage.
Police made contact with Padilla, and initially he was cooperative.
Things took a turn and Padilla slammed a door shut on an Sergeant’s leg, Police said.
The Sgt. eventually deployed his taser which allowed the door to be opened.
Padilla continued to fight with Officers, but eventually was taken into custody.
Officers executed a search and seizure warrant at Padilla’s home and found one marijuana plant, opiate pills, thirty marijuana edibles, thirty grams of marijuana, roughly two ounces of marijuana crumble, one strip of LSD, ecstasy/MDMA, and nine grams of what appears to be Psilocybin mushrooms.
A rifle and a shotgun were also recovered.
Two children were living in the home and an Police said DCF has been notified.
Padilla posted $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
