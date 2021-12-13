SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Five Seymour students have been charged after a disturbing photo was making the rounds on social media.
Seymour police say the photo showed four boys and a girl all posing with weapons in a "threatening manner".
All five students were charged with breach of peace.
Investigators later found out that the weapons they were holding were air soft rifles and pistols.
"We ask that parents/guardians have a conversation with their children about what is acceptable behavior although what they may see as innocent is possibly alarming to others. To the students who recognized the threat and spoke up, we applaud you for seeing and saying something," Seymour Police Commander Michael Fappiano said.
