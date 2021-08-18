WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A West Hartford man is facing charges after police said he dumped unknown chemicals into a garbage truck, which led to a chemical reaction.
The incident happened Wednesday on Ballard Drive.
A driver from the Paine’s Recycling company notified police that an unknown substance was causing a chemical reaction in the back of the truck, and a white cloud to form.
As a result, additional West Hartford Fire resources were called in along with AMR, DEEP, EnConn Environmental Police, and a UCONN Fire HazMat team.
According to police, a homeowner, identified as 66-year-old John Brennan, had ordered a bulky trash pick-up.
Some of the items had to be refused by Paine’s because they were unknown chemicals.
Police said Brennan allegedly ended up throwing the items into the back of the open garbage truck, which caused the chemical reaction.
The street was shut down so crews could complete a hazardous waste clean-up.
Police added that Brennan was responsible for the clean-up and was making his own arrangements with a licensed contractor.
No injuries were reported, no waterways were exposed, and there were no evacuations of the area.
Brennan was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree reckless endangerment, littering, discharging with no permit.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court next month.
