WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are looking for the suspects accused of robbing a 13-year-old student Monday morning.
It happened at the corner of Yale and Amherst streets in Wethersfield, around 7:30 a.m.
The student was waiting at the bus stop when two cars pulled up alongside him.
The suspects demanded he hand over his belongings, but when the victim refused, two young males got out of the car, pushed him to the ground, and punched and kicked him.
"Someone punched him out. They stole everything," said the teen's grandmother Kathy Starkowski.
Police said there were five people inside the car, identified as a silver or white Honda CRV.
There was a second vehicle nearby, identified as a smaller blue Honda with two occupants.
The suspects were described as young black males, approximately 16 years old.
No weapons were used or implied.
Both cars fled north on Yale Street.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Police also said cars that were being warmed up have been stolen from the neighborhood recently, and many think that's why the suspects were in the area on Monday.
"I'm thinking they were looking for cars running and they saw him alone and figured well he's an easy prey," Starkowski said.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 721-2901.
