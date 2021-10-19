WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A Willimantic man is facing charges, accused of hitting another man with a bat following what police are calling a road rage incident.
It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday on Main Street near the Willimantic Pharmacy.
When officers arrived, police found two men, one heavily bleeding from his head. That man was taken to the hospital.
The other man was identified as Timothy Sawyer.
An investigation revealed that Sawyer and the other man got into an altercation after a road rage incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Sawyer was charged with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault, and sixth-degree larceny.
He was held on a $75,000 bond.
Police said additional arrests are expected.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 860-465-3135.
