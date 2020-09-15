HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Windsor man is facing charges, accused of hitting a Connecticut state trooper with a car while fleeing from a traffic stop.
Police arrested 22-year-old Jayquan Richardson at his job in Willimantic on Tuesday.
The arrest stems from an incident that happened back in July.
According to police, Richardson and another person identified as Brooklynn Mercano were traveling in a vehicle on I-84 in Hartford when they were stopped for a possible DUI.
Police said during the stop, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.
As the state trooper retrieved marijuana from the vehicle, he instructed the driver to hand him the keys to the car. As the passenger began to hand the keys over, the driver accelerated the car to flee, hitting the trooper in the process.
An investigation later identified Richardson and Mercano as the occupants inside the car.
Richardson was arrested and charged with assault on a public safety officer, second-degree assault, interfering with an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, speeding and other violations.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
