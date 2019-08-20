WINSTED, CT (WFSB) -- A Winsted couple was arrested after they allegedly stole thousands from an elderly person.
Police said 45-year-old Terrance Sutherland and 43-year-old Mindy Sutherland were charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery.
They’re accused of stealing about $50,000 over a five year period from a 95-year-old client residing in Winsted during their employment with Companions and Homemakers.
They were set to appear in court on Tuesday.
