NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Two women were taken into custody Saturday afternoon following a reported road rage incident.
A little after 3 p.m., troopers received a call from a woman who was traveling on Route 12 in Ledyard to report that a female passenger in another vehicle pointed a handgun at her.
The suspected car was found shortly after on Laurel Hill Road in Norwich, and was stopped by police.
A 24-year-old female passenger, who is a convicted felon, was found with a loaded 22 caliber handgun and 26 Xanax pills, police said.
The 23-year-old driver was wanted by Norwich police on an unrelated crime.
Both were taken into custody.
The passenger was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a pistol, failure to keep narcotics in original container, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. She was held on a $100,000 bond.
