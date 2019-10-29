MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A woman from Middletown was arrested for threatening to "shoot up" Middlesex Hospital Saturday, according to police.
38-year-old Karen Brooks was charged with disorderly conduct and threatening after officers responded to a call around midnight at Middlesex Hospital for a woman who was threatening to "shoot the place up."
Police found a woman at the hospital wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans that matched the description given during the report of a disturbance.
After making the threat, police said Brooks left the emergency room with a male.
Brooks appeared to be very emotional and continued to yell into the street, police said.
She told an officer that she was trying to receive care when a female nurse allegedly began "checking out" her husband.
Brooks told Police that it caused a verbal confrontation with the staff at the hospital, but said it was never physical.
The officer who interviewed Brooks said there was alcohol on her breath and she was unable to maintain her balance. She was described as swaying back and forth.
Brooks admitted to the officer that she drank an unknown amount of alcohol earlier in the night.
During the investigation, police said they learned that brooks yelled curse words and put a hand in the face of a nurse and said, "You don't know who I am, I'm gonna get you."
A nurse told police that Brooks "closed her fist, as if to make the motion of holding a gun."
At that time, the nurse told police she felt uncomfortable, and thought Brooks was going to hit her.
Brooks was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Nov. 4.
