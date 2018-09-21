A New Haven woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a store clerk over the price of a sandwich.
Police said it happened at the Krauszer’s Food Store on Fairview Avenue in Hamden Monday afternoon.
The woman, identified as 32-year-old Regina Solomon, got upset over the price of the sandwich, went behind the deli counter and yelled at the clerk, police said.
She and an unidentified male then tried to leave the store without paying for the sandwich and a calzone.
When the store owner tried to intervene, Solomon allegedly “grabbed a belt off the rack” and hit him several times.
Police said the man punched the store owner several times as well.
The owner suffered injuries to his arms and hands.
Solomon was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and sixth-degree larceny.
She is expected to appear in court next month.
Anyone with information about the unidentified man should contact police at (203) 230-4030.
