SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- More information is being released after a 95-year-old woman died following a dog attack in Suffield last week.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Janet D’Aleo, of Enfield, died as a direct result of coming in contact with the dog.
An investigation has also revealed that D’Aleo was alive and attempting to communicate after the attack.
Police went on to say she sustained “massive injuries including flesh, muscle and tendon loss to the lower extremities”
The attack happened last Wednesday.
Police were called to the area of Thrall Avenue just before 3 p.m. for the report of dog bite.
D’Aleo was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts where she died.
Police said the male pit bull pointer mix dog was quarantined pending further investigation.
D'Aleo was a visitor at the Suffield home when she was bitten, according to police.
Last Friday, the dog’s owner Annie Hornish said the dog, Dexter, went to greet D'Aleo and knocked her over. Hornish claimed it was the fall that killed D’Aleo.
Hornish admits the dog bit D'Aleo, but said it happened when a nurse’s aid in the house thought the dog was attacking their friend and was trying to get him away from her.
Police said under the “Ian Dunbar Bite Assessment Scale, the incident rated a level six of six.”
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
