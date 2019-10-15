HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Bloomfield woman is facing charges after police say she either bit or cut off part of a man’s middle finger during a domestic dispute.
Hartford police arrested 34-year-old Anna Lindo following the incident on Sunday night.
Officers responded to St. Francis Hospital where a man said he had been assaulted by a woman, identified as Lindo, who he was in a prior relationship with.
The victim said Lindo tried to attack him with a brick, and while trying to defend himself and restrain her, she reportedly bit or cut off part of his right middle finger.
Police said an investigation later showed Lindo had posted "several videos on Facebook boasting about the incident" and showing off part of the finger.
The finger was later found in a vehicle, however it was unable to be reattached.
Lindo was charged with first-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. She was held on a $250,000 bond.
