HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 55-year-old woman was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened on Sisson Avenue around 7 p.m.
Police said the woman was cooking dinner in her apartment when she was struck and killed.
Officials say the woman was the unintended victim of the shooting.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.